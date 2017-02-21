Midway Mall hoping for a renaissance
The mall has been a major economic driver for the county since it opened in 1965, Brinda said. And recent upgrades to local highways leading to the mall that were completed in November have helped, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Phil
|6
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan '17
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|25
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC