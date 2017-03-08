Medical Marijuana has many companies eyeing spots for their facilitiesa Read Story Hilary Golston
Mayor Holly Brinda estimates in the first year, $3.7 million in taxes and fees could be generated from a facility, for a general fund budget that is about $29 million. Elyria has done it before Brinda says, been the first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
