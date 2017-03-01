Man arrested for failure to comply af...

Man arrested for failure to comply after running red light: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Sunday Feb 19

Failure To Comply, Cook Road: A Bay Village man, 52, was arrested Feb. 12 after he ran a red light at the Cook/Stearns intersection and continued to Oakwood Estates, refusing to stop for an officer. The officer arrested him after he pulled into a parking lot in the Oakwood Estates, and he was taken to jail.

