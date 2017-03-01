Man arrested for failure to comply after running red light: Olmsted Township Police Blotter
Failure To Comply, Cook Road: A Bay Village man, 52, was arrested Feb. 12 after he ran a red light at the Cook/Stearns intersection and continued to Oakwood Estates, refusing to stop for an officer. The officer arrested him after he pulled into a parking lot in the Oakwood Estates, and he was taken to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|No name
|69
|Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Memyself
|3
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Phil
|6
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan '17
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC