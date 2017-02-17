Lorain County, cities of Elyria and Lorain join suit against Medical Mutual of Ohio

Lorain County and cities of Lorain and Elyria have joined a class-action lawsuit against Medical Mutual of Ohio which accuses the insurance company of charging hidden service fees to fund a Cleveland Clinic incentive program. The suit was filed Tuesday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas by attorney Eric Zagrans, who is representing Lorain County, Elyria and Lorain.

