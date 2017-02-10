Elyria woman attempting to shut off husband's oxygen machine arrested
An Elyria woman was arrested Wednesday after she twice tried to shut off her husband's oxygen machine, police say. Annette Osborn faces one charge of domestic violence in the incident at the couple's home on Infirmary Road just west of West River Road, according to a police report.
