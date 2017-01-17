Ohio police investigate arson suspecta s links to other fires
Authorities in northern Ohio say a woman's admission that she set a fire at her apartment building has spurred them to investigate whether evidence connects other home fires to her or her mother, who has a previous arson conviction. Police in Elyria say 32-year-old Trista Mussell said she set the Jan. 2 fire with a lighter and some paper because she was upset about her apartment being dirty and having cockroaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan 9
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|25
|Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|20
|Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14)
|Dec 30
|Realtalk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC