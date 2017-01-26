Mysterious package contains pot: Westlake police blotter

Mysterious package contains pot: West...

Mystery marijuana shipment, Clemens Road: What police term a "wayward botanist" shipped three marijuana plants to an Elyria address from which a business had moved out. The post office forwarded the package to the company's new Clemens Road address.

