Mysterious package contains pot: Westlake police blotter
Mystery marijuana shipment, Clemens Road: What police term a "wayward botanist" shipped three marijuana plants to an Elyria address from which a business had moved out. The post office forwarded the package to the company's new Clemens Road address.
