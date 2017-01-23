Man charged after punching child at youth football game in North Ridgeville
A 36-year-old Elyria man was charged Wednesday after punching an 11-year-old in the stomach during a football game last year. The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2016 in the 5400 block of Mills Creek Lane in North Ridgeville, according to a police report.
