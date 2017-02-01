Man accused of Elyria double homicide appears in court
Jocquez Ross pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. Michael and Fannie Lewis were found shot to death Jan. 31, 2016 in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Floridian Apartments on Fox Hill Lane, Elyria police have said.
