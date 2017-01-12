Job fairs for substitute teachers bei...

Job fairs for substitute teachers being held in Medina and Lorain counties, starting Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Plain Dealer

The Cloverleaf High School will host a job fair for substitute teachers on Jan. 18. A shortage of substitute teachers in Lorain and Medina counties has prompted two job fairs in the next two weeks to encourage anyone with a bachelor's degree and an interest in teaching to meet with prospective employers. On Thursday in Elyria, the Lorain County Job Fair takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Educational Center of Lorain County, 1885 Lake Ave. The fair is for both substitute and full-time teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today Jan 13 avatar 1
Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08) Jan 9 UNHAPPY CUSTOMER 58
News Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09) Jan 5 Marchael 3
News Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15) Dec 30 Realtalk 2
Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10) Dec 30 Realtalk 25
Reasons why lorain sucks (Apr '07) Dec 30 Realtalk 20
News Fligner's Supermarket in Lorain receives top honor (Mar '14) Dec 30 Realtalk 3
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC