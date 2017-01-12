Job fairs for substitute teachers being held in Medina and Lorain counties, starting Thursday

The Cloverleaf High School will host a job fair for substitute teachers on Jan. 18. A shortage of substitute teachers in Lorain and Medina counties has prompted two job fairs in the next two weeks to encourage anyone with a bachelor's degree and an interest in teaching to meet with prospective employers. On Thursday in Elyria, the Lorain County Job Fair takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Educational Center of Lorain County, 1885 Lake Ave. The fair is for both substitute and full-time teachers.

