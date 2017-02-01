Elyria robbery suspect pointed shotgun at pizza delivery driver, police say
Michael J. Flanigan, 55, is charged with aggravated robbery in the incident on Pasadena Avenue near Greeley Street, police said. Flanigan requested a preliminary hearing during his arraignment Monday in Elyria Municipal Court.
