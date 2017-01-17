Elyria man indicted in Sheffield Village homicide
A Lorain County grand jury has indicted an Elyria man in connection to the shooting death of a man in August last yea r. He was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.
