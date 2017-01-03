Driver dead, passenger flown to hospi...

Driver dead, passenger flown to hospital after crashing into Elyria house Read Story WKYC Staff

Sunday Jan 1

A driver is dead and a passenger is injured after crashing into an Elyria house early New Year's Day. Elyria Fire Department received a call for a 'car into a house' at about 3:48 a.m. Sunday at Chestnut Ridge Road.

