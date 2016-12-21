Spiegelberg Orchards' 125 acres for s...

Spiegelberg Orchards' 125 acres for sale, but not the memories

Tuesday Dec 20

Louis Spiegelberg looked out over the 100-acre orchard where he, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent their lives, and wondered what would come next. Spiegelberg and his brother and sister put the property up for sale recently after the reality settled in that there was no way to economically run the orchard and market.

