Spiegelberg Orchards' 125 acres for sale, but not the memories
Louis Spiegelberg looked out over the 100-acre orchard where he, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent their lives, and wondered what would come next. Spiegelberg and his brother and sister put the property up for sale recently after the reality settled in that there was no way to economically run the orchard and market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beall family (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|Santas Elf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Middie
|5
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Thar
|185
|Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC