Proposed Ohio civil forfeiture reforms would end legal nightmare for many: Nick Sibilla
Elyria police arrested three men and confiscated nearly $500.000 worth of Ford Mustangs and parts in a raid on an alleged chop shop in South Amherst. A pending Ohio bill would limit law enforcement's ability in Ohio to keep assets without a criminal conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beall family (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|Santas Elf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Middie
|5
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Thar
|185
|Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC