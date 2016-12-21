'Nutcracker' showcases talents of area students: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Several local students are among the cast of performers in the Ohio Dance Theatre's production of the "Nutcracker" presented in collaboration with Verb Ballets. The performances take place Dec. 16-18 at the Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre on the campus of Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria.
