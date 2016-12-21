Man shot dead in Lorain, police searc...

Man shot dead in Lorain, police searching for suspect

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

A man was shot dead Saturday in Lorain and police are requesting the public's help in finding the suspect in the case. Police said 23-year-old David Barriero was found dead just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Shore Drive.

