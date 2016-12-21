Man accused of kidnapping, raping Cleveland girl due in court
The Lorain man who authorities say tried to abduct a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February and then kidnapped and raped a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May is scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing Thursday morning. Justin Christian, 29, is expected to go before a judge for the first time since he was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping.
