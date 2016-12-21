Home-Garden 40 mins ago 3:06 p.m.Here's how to care for your Christmas flowers and live trees
This is the time of year we decorate our homes with Christmas flowers like poinsettias, Christmas cactus, amaryllis and for some of you, live Christmas trees. J.R. Pandy of Pandy's Garden Center on Griswold Road in Elyria said the poinsettia is the most popular flower.
