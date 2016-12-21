Home-Garden 40 mins ago 3:06 p.m.Here...

Home-Garden 40 mins ago 3:06 p.m.Here's how to care for your Christmas flowers and live trees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

This is the time of year we decorate our homes with Christmas flowers like poinsettias, Christmas cactus, amaryllis and for some of you, live Christmas trees. J.R. Pandy of Pandy's Garden Center on Griswold Road in Elyria said the poinsettia is the most popular flower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beall family (Jul '15) Dec 18 Santas Elf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Oct '16 Middie 5
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Oct '16 Thar 185
News Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery Oct '16 Bloomp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC