First time familial DNA search leads ...

First time familial DNA search leads to arrest -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined authorities with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Cleveland Police Department, Elyria Police Department, and the FBI to announce the arrest of a man believed to be a serial predator of children in Northeast Ohio. Justin Christian, 29, was arrested Friday in Lorain in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May. Law enforcement officials say Christian is also connected to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beall family (Jul '15) Dec 18 Santas Elf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Oct '16 Middie 5
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Oct '16 Thar 185
News Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery Oct '16 Bloomp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC