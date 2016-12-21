First time familial DNA search leads to arrest

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined authorities with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Cleveland Police Department, Elyria Police Department, and the FBI to announce the arrest of a man believed to be a serial predator of children in Northeast Ohio. Justin Christian, 29, was arrested Friday in Lorain in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May. Law enforcement officials say Christian is also connected to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February.

