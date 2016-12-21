First time familial DNA search leads to arrest -
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined authorities with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Cleveland Police Department, Elyria Police Department, and the FBI to announce the arrest of a man believed to be a serial predator of children in Northeast Ohio. Justin Christian, 29, was arrested Friday in Lorain in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old Cleveland girl in May. Law enforcement officials say Christian is also connected to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February.
