'Every parent's worst nightmare:' Months-long manhunt...
Law enforcement agents from across the state spent thousands of hours chasing leads that helped them identify a suspected serial abductor accused of kidnapping a sleeping 6-year-old girl from her West Side home and raping her, officials said. They had video of the man casing the girl's home and of him carrying her from the home to his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beall family (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|Santas Elf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Middie
|5
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Thar
|185
|Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC