Elyria man dies in car crash in Lorain

Saturday Dec 17

Edward Smedley, 37, was extricated from a silver 2008 Mazda 3 by the Lorain Fire Department after the crash that happened just after 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Foster Park Road and Orchard Hill Boulevard, according to a news release. Smedley was driving westbound on Cooper Foster Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and collided into a tree, the release said.

Elyria, OH

