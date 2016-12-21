Elyria man accused of throwing acid-l...

Elyria man accused of throwing acid-like substance on neighbor's face

Wednesday Dec 28

An Elyria man is accused seriously injuring a neighbor by throwing what appeared to be acid on his face, police said. David Soucek, 55, had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the neighbor before his arrest Tuesday at his house on New York Avenue, police said.

