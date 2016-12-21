Dump truck hits overpass, overturns in Lorain County
The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Ohio 2 westbound near the Middle Ridge Road overpass, a news release from the Elyria post of the State Highway Patrol says. The dump truck bed was partially in an upright position when it struck the overpass.
