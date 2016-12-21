Cuyahoga County corrections officer being investigated after drunken arrest
A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer with an extensive discipline history is the subject of an internal investigation after his November arrest in Elyria where he kicked and yelled inside a police cruiser. Eric Ambler, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated in the Nov. 20 incident and pleaded guilty the following morning in Elyria Municipal Court.
