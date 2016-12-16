breaking Patrol: Pedestrian was intoxicated when he was fatally struck by car
The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol has released the toxicology results involving a fatal crash that happened last month in Lorain County's Brighton Township. Michael A. Richley, 51, was crossing Ohio 18 with a dog directly in front of the driveway of his residence, located west of Quarry Road, at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 28 when he was struck by an eastbound 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by Ray B. Hughes, 30, of Berlin Heights, troopers said.
