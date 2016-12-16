breaking Patrol: Pedestrian was intox...

breaking Patrol: Pedestrian was intoxicated when he was fatally struck by car

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol has released the toxicology results involving a fatal crash that happened last month in Lorain County's Brighton Township. Michael A. Richley, 51, was crossing Ohio 18 with a dog directly in front of the driveway of his residence, located west of Quarry Road, at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 28 when he was struck by an eastbound 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by Ray B. Hughes, 30, of Berlin Heights, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beall family (Jul '15) Dec 18 Santas Elf 2
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Oct '16 Middie 5
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Oct '16 Thar 185
News Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery Oct '16 Bloomp 1
News Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v... Sep '16 FedUp 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC