'Beloved' Lorain nurse killed in Delaware County remembered

Tuesday Dec 27

A Lorain woman who died Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle on the highway in Delaware County is being remembered as a "beloved" colleague by her hospital colleagues. Elizabeth Kurish, 60, was an emergency room nurse who worked at the University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center for decades, a hospital spokeswoman told cleveland.com.

