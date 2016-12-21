Lorain County man hit, killed by car while walking dog
The state highway patrol is investigating after a 51-year-old Lorain County man was hit and killed in a Monday evening crash. Michael Richley, 51, of Wellington, was hit by a tan 2002 Ford Taurus while crossing Ohio 18 with his dog, a news release from the Elyria post of the State Highway Patrol states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beall family (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|Santas Elf
|2
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Middie
|5
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Thar
|185
|Two cousins wanted for attempted murder, robbery
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|1
|Investigations 19 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Exclusive v...
|Sep '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC