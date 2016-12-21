Elyria woman gets life in prison for sexually assaulting children

Convicted child molester Heather Koon was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting six children at an Elyria daycare where she worked. The 28-year-old was convicted of assaulting the children in 2013 at ABC Kidz Day Care, including a then 1-year-old and then 2-year-old.

