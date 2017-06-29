The healing power of the outdoors

The healing power of the outdoors

Thursday Jun 22

For 51 years, veterans in Minnesota have headed to Ely, Minn., in May for a week of relaxation and fishing. But the annual Disabled Veterans Fishing Retreat is not just about fishing and taking in the amazing scenery on Fall Lake and inside Superior National Forest.

