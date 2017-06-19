NorthRidge Community Credit Union announces promotions, new hire
Natashae Foy, who joined NRCCU in April of 2012 as a financial service associate, was promoted to financial service officer and is able to help with both consumer and mortgage lending. She is an Ely native.
