NorthRidge Community Credit Union ann...

NorthRidge Community Credit Union announces promotions, new hire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Business North

Natashae Foy, who joined NRCCU in April of 2012 as a financial service associate, was promoted to financial service officer and is able to help with both consumer and mortgage lending. She is an Ely native.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ely Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 New Items Added Jun 14 ctinely 1
New Group Started Jun 14 CCT 1
manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15) Jan '17 Desiresue 8
hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06) Dec '16 Jerry Piper 14
News Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11) Aug '16 Flywolf 6
News Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11) Jun '16 animal 45
wely (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jackpine 1
See all Ely Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ely Forum Now

Ely Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ely Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Ely, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,445 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC