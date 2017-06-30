Healing waters
Veterans on the Lake Resort at Fall Lake hosts the annual Minnesota Minnesota Disabled Veterans Fishing Retreat near Ely, Minn. Photo by Theresa Scarbrough Veterans fish with Minnesota Legionnaires during a wounded warriors fishing trip on Fall Lake near Ely, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ely Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Items Added
|Jun 14
|ctinely
|1
|New Group Started
|Jun 14
|CCT
|1
|manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Desiresue
|8
|hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06)
|Dec '16
|Jerry Piper
|14
|Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|Flywolf
|6
|Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11)
|Jun '16
|animal
|45
|wely (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jackpine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ely Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC