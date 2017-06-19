Twin Metals' owner has a history of environmental disaster in its homeland
Twin Metals, a Minnesota company owned by Chilean mining titan Antofagasta Minerals, has dreams of striking valuable copper, nickel, and platinum near Ely. But the Obama administration last year delivered a lethal blow to that plan, denying Twin Metals' mineral leases in part because this type of mining, which has never been done in Minnesota before, produces sulfuric acid byproducts that risk destroying the Boundary Waters.
