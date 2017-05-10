The cyclical frenzy that is my life
Do you ever have moments when you think, "God I've been on this planet for a long time!" When it all seems to swirl in a cyclical frenzy of spring flower pots to enduring sweaty-sticky summersa carrying that forty pounds you needed to shed thirty years ago? Around and around it goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ely Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Desiresue
|8
|hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06)
|Dec '16
|Jerry Piper
|14
|Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|Flywolf
|6
|Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11)
|Jun '16
|animal
|45
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|wely (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jackpine
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Ely Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC