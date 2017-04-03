STEM workshops bring out the fun in learning
Edee Flug looked tentative, then daring as she held the glass of water over her face Saturday morning at Vermilion Community College in Ely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ely Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Desiresue
|8
|hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06)
|Dec '16
|Jerry Piper
|14
|Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|Flywolf
|6
|Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11)
|Jun '16
|animal
|45
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Sherbert
|1
|wely (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jackpine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ely Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC