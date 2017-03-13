Six Northland high school choirs: One...

Six Northland high school choirs: One Voice

The voices of over 110 area high school choir students came together to fill Washington Auditorium as the Boundary Waters Choral Festival concert got underway on March 3. Under the direction of Dr. Matthew Olson, the artistic director of the Bach Ensemble, a professional chamber orchestra and choir based in Minneapolis, the combined choir performed ... (more)

