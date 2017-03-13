Ely Man in Critical Condition Following Snowmobile Accident

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Ely Police Department responded to a snowmobile crash on Shagawa Lake near the 400 Block of Shagawa Road North in Ely around 2:49 p.m. Sunday. The male driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the Ely Hospital and then flown to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.

