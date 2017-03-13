Ely Man in Critical Condition Followi...

Ely Man in Critical Condition Following Snowmobile Accident

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WDIO

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Ely Police Department responded to a snowmobile crash on Shagawa Lake near the 400 Block of Shagawa Road North in Ely around 2:49 p.m. Sunday. The male driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the Ely Hospital and then flown to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ely Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15) Jan '17 Desiresue 8
hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06) Dec '16 Jerry Piper 14
News Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11) Aug '16 Flywolf 6
News Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11) Jun '16 animal 45
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16) Jan '16 Sherbert 1
wely (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jackpine 1
See all Ely Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ely Forum Now

Ely Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ely Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ely, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC