Ely Man in Critical Condition Following Snowmobile Accident
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Ely Police Department responded to a snowmobile crash on Shagawa Lake near the 400 Block of Shagawa Road North in Ely around 2:49 p.m. Sunday. The male driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the Ely Hospital and then flown to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Ely Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Desiresue
|8
|hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06)
|Dec '16
|Jerry Piper
|14
|Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|Flywolf
|6
|Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11)
|Jun '16
|animal
|45
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Sherbert
|1
|wely (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jackpine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ely Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC