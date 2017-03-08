Detailing his experience traveling in the wilderness by foot, alone and without a boat, Luther College alumnus Jason Zabokrtsky will deliver the lecture, "Bushwhacking the Boundary Waters without a boat," at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the F.W. Olin Building Room 102 on the Luther campus. The lecture, sponsored by the Center for Sustainable Communities, is open to the public with no charge for admission.

