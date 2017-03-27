Board rejects hospital plan
Town board members and residents here made their displeasure with the Cook-Orr Healthcare District known at the township's annual reorganization held March 23. The board unanimously approved a resolution opposed to the effort by the hospital district board to add five townships to the district's tax base, without getting approval from the township ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Add your comments below
Ely Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Desiresue
|8
|hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06)
|Dec '16
|Jerry Piper
|14
|Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|Flywolf
|6
|Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11)
|Jun '16
|animal
|45
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Sherbert
|1
|wely (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jackpine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ely Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC