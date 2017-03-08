Area residents sue Dayton over minera...

Area residents sue Dayton over mineral rights decision

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Business North

Gov. Mark Dayton violated state law and the U.S. Constitution last year by interfering with mineral lease renewals for Twin Metals Minnesota and Franconia Minerals, a lawsuit against the state and governor alleges. The plaintiffs include Up North Jobs Inc. and its founder, Gerald M. Tyler of the Town of Morse, an attorney who chairs the group.

