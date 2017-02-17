Nolan faces pushback on Twin Metals letter
Protesters gathered outside Congressman Rick Nolan's office in Duluth yesterday to express their displeasure over his attempt to get the Trump administration to wade into a debate over copper-nickel mining in northeastern Minnesota.
