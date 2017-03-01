Judge Allows Environmentalists to Int...

Judge Allows Environmentalists to Intervene in Twin Metals Lawsuit

Friday Feb 24

A federal judge has approved an environmental group's request to intervene in a lawsuit over mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel min near Ely in northeastern Minnesota. Judge Susan Richard Nelson said in a ruling, Tuesday, that Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness meets the legal requirements for becoming a defendant in the lawsuit.

Ely, MN

