Judge Allows Environmentalists to Intervene in Mine Lawsuit

25 min ago Read more: WDIO

A federal judge has approved an environmental group's request to intervene in a lawsuit over mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely in northeastern Minnesota. Judge Susan Richard Nelson said in a ruling Tuesday that Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness meets the legal requirements for becoming a defendant in the lawsuit.

