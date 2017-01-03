Recess Remodel: Ely Elementary Seekin...

Recess Remodel: Ely Elementary Seeking New Playground

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WDIO

Washington Elementary students voted on the top 10 things they want in their future playground. This is a rendering from Flagship Recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ely Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15) 8 hr Desiresue 8
hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06) Dec '16 Jerry Piper 14
News Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11) Aug '16 Flywolf 6
News Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11) Jun '16 animal 45
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16) Jan '16 Sherbert 1
wely (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jackpine 1
See all Ely Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ely Forum Now

Ely Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ely Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ely, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC