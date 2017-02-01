Elyites stand against Trump agenda

Elyites stand against Trump agenda

Despite being threatened with the possibility of a barrage of snowballs hurled at them, dozens of Ely-area residents gathered at Whiteside Park at noon on Saturday, joining hundreds of thousands of like-mined people around the United States and the rest of the world, in a demonstration centered around emphasizing and protecting civil rights for all ... (more)

