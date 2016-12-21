Mild through Monday. First Cold Blast Next Week

Year to date precipitation through December 1st saw 38.18" of precipitation in the Twin Cities, which is 8.69". According to the Twin Cities NWS, the first 11 months of 2016 have been the 3rd wettest in history! Interestingly, Waseca set a new annual state precip record with 54.13" and the year isn't over yet! Welcome to meteorological winter... I know that calendar says December, but it sure doesn't look like it.

