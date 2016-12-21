Lueck says federal mineral decision - more than unsettling'
State Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, said the U.S. Department of Interior's refusal to renew mineral leases on the Iron Range will have a chilling effect on the region's natural resources-based eco- nomy and could reduce state revenue that is gained from mineral leases on school trust lands. The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday it will not renew two significant mineral leases held by Twin Metals in northeastern Minnesota.
