Government seeks to dismiss Twin Metals mining lease lawsuit
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. In a motion filed late Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, government attorneys have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Twin Metals that's trying to renew its minerals leases so it can build a large underground copper-nickel mine.
