Government seeks to dismiss Twin Meta...

Government seeks to dismiss Twin Metals mining lease lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. In a motion filed late Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, government attorneys have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Twin Metals that's trying to renew its minerals leases so it can build a large underground copper-nickel mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ely Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hoyt lakes grade school (Jan '06) Dec 4 Jerry Piper 14
manny eguia.class x and class less (Jul '15) Aug '16 Mex 7
News Sounds of wolves not soon forgotten | The Colum... (Apr '11) Aug '16 Flywolf 6
News Ely researcher says one of Lily the bear's two ... (Apr '11) Jun '16 animal 45
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
Scientology invades Babbitfe (Jan '16) Jan '16 Sherbert 1
wely (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jackpine 1
See all Ely Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ely Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for St Louis County was issued at December 22 at 3:49PM CST

Ely Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ely Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

Ely, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC