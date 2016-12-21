Feds deny leases for Minnesota mine; company to press ahead

In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. Federal agencies say mineral rights leases that are critical for a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota will not be renewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.