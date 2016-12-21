Poll shows strong support for copper-nickel mining in Northeastern Minnesota

By large margins Northeastern Minnesotans support the development of new copper-nickel mines and oppose new federal restrictions on mining throughout the region, according to a new industry-sponsored poll. Those results were obtained in a survey conducted Nov. 12-14 across five northeast Minnesota counties and released Tuesday by Twin Metals Minnesota, which hopes to mine nonferrous minerals near Ely, and MiningMinnesota, a trade group representing the state's nonferrous mining industry.

